This Is the Most Popular Brightening Eye Gel-Cream on Amazon — It’s On Sale for a Limited Time

Looking to put an end to your search for an eye cream that actually works? Well, Amazon shoppers swear by Neutrogena’s Hydro Boost Eye Cream that sits in the best seller spot on the site. With around 84,000 reviews so far, this gel-like eye cream is definitely the talk of the town you’ll want to try now. But don’t overthink about adding this to your cart.

This 0.5 fluid ounce Neutrogena eye cream is now discounted at $14 for a limited time. At an affordable price like this, it’s only time until this buzz-worthy cream is gone. The Hydro Boost Eye Cream works its magic by smoothing the eye area thanks to its ultra-hydrating main ingredient. The water-gel formula contains hyaluronic acid that draws and locks in moisture. This powerful component keeps the skin deeply hydrated for 24 hours. Afterward, the skin around your eyes will be a radiant sight to see.

Neutrogena Hydro Boost Gel Eye Cream

Image: Neutrogena Courtesy of Neutrogena.

With the current cold weather, Neutrogena eye cream’s intense moisturizing trait is a must-have benefit. It may not get rid of crow’s feet, but it should give your eyes a more youthful, brighter look. Best of all, this gel eye cream complements any skincare routine. The lightweight cream is super gentle, instantly absorbs, and doesn’t clog pores.

If you fall in love with this cream, Neutrogena has more hydrating goodies for you to enjoy. The eye cream is part of Neutrogena’s Hydro Boost collection that also features a hand cream, body gel-cream, along with facial moisturizers and cleansers.

For now, check out Neutrogena’s Hydro Boost Gel Eye Cream for a quick refresh.