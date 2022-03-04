Target’s Collection Of Easter Wreaths Are The Easiest Way To Give Your Home a Spring Makeover

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

When we think of spring, we like to imagine garden beds full of daffodils, tulips, and crocus, blue sunny skies, and maybe a marshmallow puff of a cloud floating by on a gentle, warm breeze. In reality, by the time Easter gets here it’s usually still muddy, gray, cold, and cloudy. Luckily, even if nature isn’t cooperating with the dream in your head, Target is. They have a bunch of new Easter wreaths that are the easiest and quickest way to transform your home, even if you’re on a budget — all of these options are $15 or less.

Spritz™ Egg Easter Wreath Farmhouse Pattern

Courtesy of Target.

We love the pastel ombre look of this Easter egg wreath. The Easter eggs come in different sizes, which adds dimension, and some are decorated with stripes and cute polka dots.

Spritz™ Egg Easter Wreath Farmhouse Pattern $15.00 Buy now Sign Up

Threshold™ Woven Egg Wreath

Courtesy of Target.

How cute is the woven look of the eggs on this Target Easter wreath? They look homemade, but are done so much better than we could manage with our ancient hot glue gun.

Threshold™ Woven Egg Wreath $15.00 Buy now Sign Up

Spritz™ Mini Easter Wreath With Felt Bunnies and Carrots

Courtesy of Target.

This mini wreath is adorable, with smiling felt bunnies and carrots attached in a circle. It’s perfect for kids’ bedroom doors, or on the entrance to a playhouse.

Spritz™ Mini Easter Wreath With Felt Bunnies and Carrots $10.00 Buy now Sign Up

Threshold™ Carrot Wreath

Courtesy of Target.

Orange twine carrots, tufts of green and golden foliage — this rustic Easter wreath will definitely lure the Easter bunny to your house.

Threshold™ Carrot Wreath $15.00 Buy now Sign Up

Threshold™ Flower Wreath

Courtesy of Target.

From the variety of flowers, the splash of colors, and the use of natural woven materials, we just can’t get over this spring wreath from Target. It’s not just for Easter — you could leave this pretty wreath up all summer.

Threshold™ Flower Wreath $15.00 Buy now Sign Up

Wipe down your front door, get a pack of Command hooks ready, and slap a wreath on your house. Even if spring isn’t quite here yet, you’ll never know the difference with one of these Target Easter wreaths on your door.

Before you go, check out our roundup of summer cocktails below:

Watch: How to Make Sugar Cookie Berry Pizza

