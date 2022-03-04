Versed’s Top-Selling $15 Moisturizing Gel-Cream Leaves the Skin Dewy and Refreshed Just in Time for Spring

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

When it comes to spring, your skin needs a daily moisturizer to combat the changing weather. And what’s a better product to try than from TikTok’s fave brand, Versed. Their gel moisturizer, Dew Point, is one of their best-sellers so far. So much so, it sells every two minutes according to the brand. Dew Point keeps things light whether it’s on the face or on the receipt. The $15 moisturizer gives you the glowing, dewy skin you deserve this spring.

Its jelly-like texture instantly melts into the skin leaving it refreshed, supple, and never greasy. A bonus point — you don’t have to worry about it clogging pores. It’s no surprise Dew Point gets a ton of attention. Dew Point also contains nourishing ingredients like sodium hyaluronate that locks in moisture and aloe leaf juice that hydrates. Whereas, the natural antioxidants in the green tea extract reduce inflammation, protects, and soothe the skin.

Versed Dew Point

Image: Versed. Courtesy of Versed.

Reviews loved Versed’s Dew Point so much that many wish it came in a bigger size. One reviewer said, “This is my favorite daily moisturizer for the morning and night. It’s very hydrating and glides on really thick and smooth.” Despite this, a few did note that their skin was left dry if it wasn’t applied throughout the day.

But looking to use Dew Point but not ready to fully commit? You can find smaller versions in several value gift sets at Versed. It’s included in Deck the Shelves, To the Rescue, and Clear the Way that includes other best-sellers, tools to de-stress, and breakout control products.

Whichever bundle you choose, Dew Point is worth adding to your skincare collection. Snag Versed’s Dew Point right now to keep your skin healthy and moisturized.