Target Has a Ton of Reusable Water Bottles on Sale That Every Commuter Needs Now 

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Coffee might be the main thing on your mind when you’re commuting, however, water is what will last you through the day. Oftentimes, many people aren’t drinking as much water as they should. The average person needs at least half a gallon a day. Yet, constantly sipping on water all day is the key to a lasting hydration. And water bottles are the easiest way to drink ample amounts of water each day. Luckily, Target has limited-time discounts on water bottles for you to stay refreshed.

As part of Target’s up to 35% off select kitchen items sale, you can find an assortment of water bottles that fit each preference. There are filtered, fruit infusers, to insulated water bottles available to shop. Of course, Target has the classic plastic water bottles on sale too if looking for a simple option. Likewise, there are loads of kids options available to keep your little one always hydrated. You can also check out Target’s buy one, get one 25% off Camelback water bottle sale. Whether it’s the commute to the office or gym workouts, these water bottles are great to enjoy for any occasion. Discover below our favorite water bottles on sale at Target.

Brita Water Bottle Plastic Water Bottle with Water Filter

Image: Brita. Courtesy of Brita.

Make it where you can drink lavish, filtered water every day instead. This Brita water bottle offers a great-tasting 26 ounces of water thanks to its filter attachment. Note that the filter should be replaced around every two months. For fresher water, get 15% off on this sleek bottle.

All in Motion 24oz Vacuum Insulated Stainless Steel Water Bottle

Image: All in Motion. Courtesy of All in Motion.

This stainless steel water bottle is a great choice for other beverages too like tea or coffee. It keeps drinks at the perfect temperature, either warm for four hours or cold for 24 hours. You don’t have to worry about leftover heat marks or leaks either. Save $5 on this adorable 24oz water bottle.

Zulay Kitchen Portable Water Bottle with Fruit Infuser

Image: Zulay. Courtesy of Zulay.

If you feel that water tends to be too bland, try infusing it with fruits. This 34oz bottle blends fruit and water to connect a more delicious version of water. You’ll have a hard time ever drinking ‘normal water’ again. Snag 15% off this water bottle with a fruit infuser.