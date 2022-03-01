ALDI’s Newest Kitchen Items Look Like Something Straight Out of Williams-Sonoma

Every week, ALDI’s dedicated ALDI Finds aisle features some of the best limited-time deals on highly sought-after seasonal products and treats. The week leading up to Valentine’s Day, ALDI shoppers found everything from chocolates and coffees to matching pajama sets and pink- and red-hued home decor. And this week, ALDI has restocked the seemingly always-crowded section of the store with even more can’t-miss, must-have home products — this time, including gorgeous kitchen items that look like they were ripped right off the shelves of Williams-Sonoma.

“Beautiful kitchen items this week at ALDI,” writes ALDI Favorite Finds on Instagram. “So many shades of pink!”

Available now at ALDI stores are a variety of chic kitchen products, from pastel-hued Crofton Insulated Carafes and Crofton 2-Quart Tea Kettles available in pastel-pink, beige and mint-green to white and rose gold-hued Crofton French Presses. And the best part? All of the new kitchen items are super-affordable and available for under $20 each.

The carafes are $12.99, the tea kettles are $13.99, and the French press is just $16.99.

Oh, and did we mention ALDI’s also selling gorgeous, decorated Crofton Glass Baking Dishes for under $10? Available in two different colors (clear or rosewater) and two different sizes (8-inch square and 9×13-inch), these baking dishes are oven-safe up to 425 degrees F.

Those looking to add a few more stoneware kitchen products to the collection will find just that at ALDI this week, too. Not only is ALDI selling a Crofton Lazy Susan made of acacia wood and natural marble for $16.99, but they also have an assortment of Crofton Stoneware Mugs in four different designs for just $3.99 each, as well as a beautiful, textured Crofton Stoneware Pitcher for $12.99.

“@aldiusa has ALL the home finds this week!” writes The Amazing ALDI on Instagram.

Take a look at the rest of the must-have home ALDI Finds available this week.

