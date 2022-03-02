Meghan Markle’s Go-To Skincare Brand Just Dropped a Suncreen & Primer That Won’t Leave a White Cast or Pill

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Meghan Markle loves the skincare brand Tatcha so much that she gifted her favorite holy grail product, the Tatcha Rice Polish. And if the Duchess of Sussex has put her stamp of approval on a brand, we’re intrigued. She’s not alone in that either, this Japanese-based skincare brand has amassed a celebrity, influencer and beauty editor following for its high-quality products. From the Tatcha Kissu Lip Mask to the The Liquid Silk Canvas Primer, this company has a lot of best-sellers. Now, they’ve released their first-ever sunscreen, The Silk Sunscreen.

This mineral sunscreen boasts an SPF 50 formula without leaving a white cast on your skin. It’s rare to find a mineral formula that doesn’t leave a chalky, white residue behind. This sunscreen isn’t designed to feel like sunscreen — it’s super lightweight and meant to be a sheer primer on your skin, so it’s made to be worn under make-up.

If that wasn’t enough to inspire you to click “add to bag,” this suncreen also contains niacinamide and hyaluronic acid, which will provide your skin with so much hydration. Your skin will feel moisturized and protected at the same time. In studies conducted by Tatcha, 95% of participants demonstrated an improvement in skin texture and 90% had a reduction of their pore sizes.

Tatcha THE SILK SUNSCREEN

Although this sunscreen is a little pricey at $60 per bottle, it does effectively replace a serum in your skincare routine and a primer. It’s essentially a 3-in-1 product, which is enough to justify the price tag —in my opinion.