Let’s be honest, Amazon has saved our lives in more ways than we can count. Whether it’s the wide selection or fast shipping, it’s been influential in our lives. Now, Amazon aims to preserve our environment as well. Today, Amazon launched its first sustainable line of everyday essentials called Amazon Aware. It’s part of its Climate Pledge Friendly program that highlights sustainable products for its customer to shop more consciously.

You can snag an assortment of carbon-neutral certified items within apparel, home, beauty, and other markets. Plus, why not shop responsibly if most of your shopping comes from Amazon anyway? Discover some super soft loungewear to organic cotton bed sheets to add to your collection. There’s also vegan skincare designed with refillable bottles to help reduce plastic waste. So you’ll be able to feel good in other ways than just comfort with Amazon Aware. It’s a one-stop destination for those wanting to live a more sustainable lifestyle. The best part: It’s only the start, so there are future eco-friendly products to enjoy as well. Take a look below at the Amazon Aware items that are worth trying now.

Amazon Aware Unisex 3-Pack Crew Socks

These 3-pack crew socks are mostly crafted from organic cotton that's lightweight and stretchy. Think about it, you can literally reduce your carbon footprint with these unisex socks.

