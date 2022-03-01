Murad Just Launched Wrinkle-Reducing Retinol Eye Masks With a TikTok-Beloved Skincare Expert & They’re 20% Off Now

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

When it comes to under-eye treatments, it’s hard to figure out which products will actually help brighten, firm and help you manage those under-eye wrinkles. I’ve tested so many eye creams and cooling under-eye gels as a shopping editor. I don’t get too excited about new eye masks, but I am actually looking forward to trying Murad’s new collaboration with TikTok-famous skincare expert Dr. Zion (and my personal favorite). The new Dr. Zion x Murad Retinol Youth Renewal Eye Masks just became available today.

“Murad is the GOAT of retinol and these bio-cellulose masks take retinol delivery to the next level by locking in ingredients for 100% benefits—meaning more ingredient bang for your buck,” Dr. Zion says on Murad’s website.

These potent eye masks boast Retinol Tri-Active Technology, so you get those near-instant results after you put the eye masks on. This isn’t like a slow-acting eye cream that will take months for you to see any difference. If you have sensitive skin and are worried about the retinol in these eye masks, don’t fret. The masks strike the delicate balance of being fast-acting and gentle on a very delicate area of your face. In addition to firming up and obscuring wrinkles, this mask also has blue agave and passionfruit extracts, which will help brighten up your dark circles.

If you don’t love eye gels because they tend to be as slippery as trying catching a fish bare-handed, these eye masks are designed to address that concern. They’re made of anti-slip bio-cellulose, so they aren’t going anywhere. You can actually multi-task while wearing these. The bio-cellulose biodegrades after 45 days, making these masks more environmentally-friendly than other options.

Late last year, Murad dropped a Botox-alternative wrinkle serum that sold out instantly, so I expect this product to go just as fast.

Image: Murad x Dr. Zion. Image: Murad x Dr. Zion.

To use these masks, you wear them two to three times a week in the evening for a total of 15 minutes. Don’t forget to apply SPF in the morning, because this is a retinol product.

Although these eye masks are on the pricier side ($42 for five masks), I think that if you’re looking for quick results before a special occasion or just want to attack your under-eye area, it’s well worth it. And for a limited time, if you use the code DRZION20 at check-out, you can get 20% off and free shipping from Murad.