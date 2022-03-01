Refresh Your Beauty Stash & Save on Coveted Skincare, Haircare, & Tools at Dermstore’s Up to 20% off Sale

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s time to deck your shelves with the ultimate beauty refresh. Make this spring all about cleaning out the old for the must-haves brands. And if you’ve had your eyes on a couple already, then just wait until you hear this news. Dermstore is offering up to 20% off on select skincare, haircare, makeup, and tool and devices with the code REFRESH. You have until midnight March 10th to snag a couple of cult-favorites brands like Dr. Dennis Gross, Sunday Riley and First Aid Beauty. For those who like to keep their beauty clean and cruelty-free, don’t worry because this sale has that too, from ILIA to La Roche Posay.

Whatever your current beauty need is, Dermstore’s sale is the perfect opportunity to save and refresh your collection. There’s a fabulous amount of famed moisturizers, cleansers, and eye creams to transform your skin and last you until the end of the year. So, check out below our favorite products at Dermstore’s beauty sale including brands like Olaplex to NuFace.

First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair Cream (6 oz.)

Image: First Aid Beauty. Courtesy of First Aid Beauty.

One swipe of this creamy moisturizer instantly feels soothing and hydrating for a long time. It’s an incredible remedy for those with extremely dry skin or eczema. Forget about irritating skin and start taking pleasure in this moisture-rich formula. We swear your skin will thank you and want more afterward.

First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair Cream (6 oz.) $38 Buy now Sign Up

Olaplex No 8 Bond Intense Moisture Mask 3.3 fl. oz.

Image: Olaplex. Image: Olaplex.

Damage hair becomes easily fixable with this reparative hair mask. The game-changing formula moisturizes, smooths, and adds shine to all hair types. As a result, Olaplex’s No. 8 hair mask reveals healthier and stronger hair than ever before.

Olaplex No 8 Bond Intense Moisture Mask 3.3 fl. oz. $28 Buy now Sign Up

Caudalie Premier Cru Dark Circle Correcting Eye Cream 15ml

Image: Caudalie. Courtesy of Caudalie.

If you’re undereye is in need of a rescue, this color-correcting eye cream is your new beauty hero. It noticeably brightens, firms, and reduces wrinkles with its massaging tip. If the price was a concern before, then this sale gives you the chance to buy this lavish product now.

Caudalie Premier Cru Dark Circle Correcting Eye Cream 15ml $79 Buy now Sign Up

NuFACE Mini (2 piece)

Image: NuFACE. Courtesy of NuFACE.

Now, you can get your daily facial on the go with this NuFace mini. This portable device offers a mini face lift in five minutes as it firms the skin and tones the facial muscles. It also comes with a hydrating gel primer to achieve glow-worthy results.

NuFACE Mini (2 piece) $209 Buy now Sign Up

Supergoop!® Unseen Sunscreen SPF 40 1.7 fl. oz.

Image: Supergoop! Courtesy of Supergoop!

Regardless of the current weather, sunscreen is always essential to wear all year long. This Supergoop sunscreen features a weightless formula that protects, strengthens, and softens the skin. It also doubles a makeup gripping primer. From the checkout cart to your face, you won’t even remember it’s there.