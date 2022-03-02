Fenty Beauty Just Arrived at Ulta & We Fell In Love All Over Again With Its Inclusive Shades

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s rare to see a cosmetic brand cause such a huge commotion since Fenty Beauty’s launch in 2017. The cult-fave brand changed the whole beauty game thanks to her innovative idea of introducing inclusive and flattering shades. But who’s really surprised when you have the iconic singer, Rihanna, as its founder? She even recently made pregnancy look so chic and effortless. It’s truly impossible to miss any buzz-worthy news when it comes to Rihanna. That’s why your shopping carts won’t stay empty once you hear this: Fenty Beauty just launched all of its products at Ulta.

Now it’s a lot easier for you to shop, you can try everything from the extra luscious lip gloss to the 50 shade range foundations. Forget about rushing to Fenty Beauty’s site for the latest beauty drop. Snag all of its glam at Ulta before it’s sold out. With some reviews already starting in the thousands, check out the top-rated Fenty Beauty products at Ulta now.

Pro Filt’r Soft Matte Longwear Liquid Foundation

Image: Fenty Beauty. Courtesy of Fenty Beauty.

If you’ve been using the wrong makeup shades for years, opt for Fenty Beauty’s groundbreaking foundation. Find your perfect match with the 50 different shade ranges offered. This lightweight cream lasts long as it provides medium to full coverage while leaving a soft matte finish. It’s also sweat and humidity-resistant, which is a beloved bonus.

Pro Filt'r Soft Matte Longwear Liquid Foundation $38 Buy now Sign Up

Killawatt Freestyle Highlighter

Image: Fenty Beauty. Courtesy of Fenty Beauty.

Give yourself some extra shimmer with zero effort thanks to this Fenty Beauty highlighter. It’s a cream-powder formula that easily blends into the skin and complements all skin tones. Whether it’s day or night, this highlighter gives you either a subtle or shimmery glow at your demand.

Killawatt Freestyle Highlighter $38 Buy now Sign Up

Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer

Image: Fenty Beauty. Courtesy of Fenty Beauty.

This Gloss Blomb lip gloss gives more than just a simple pop. It leaves your lips with a shimmery shade and non-sticky feel. All you need is one swipe for your lips to look next level.