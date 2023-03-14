The Wrinkle-Smoothing Skincare Wand That Reese Witherspoon & Pedro Pascal Use Is Finally on Sale for Under $100

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

All of the stars who graced the arrival carpet of the 2023 Oscars looked absolutely stunning. From Reese Witherspoon’s immaculate glow to Pedro Pascal’s dapper appearance, we were not disappointed by any of last night’s looks. But did you know that there’s a tool that both actors use to keep their radiant, makeup-ready faces beaming? Well, these A-listers and many other celebs prep their skin before a red carpet with the SolaWave Skincare Wand. And the best part is, this skincare device is now under $100 on Amazon for a limited time. That’s right, you’re just a few clicks away from getting a SolaWave Skincare Wand of your own! What is it, you might ask? Well, we’ll break it down for you below.

This little beauty tool seriously lives up to its name. The SolaWave 4-in-1 Skincare Wand with Red Light Therapy has everything you need to get your skin prepped and ready for a long day of wearing makeup or a night on the town.

Pascal’s groomer Courtney (Coco) Ulrich prepped his skin with the Solawave Wand this past Sunday at the Oscars, per People. Whereas Witherspoon’s makeup artist, Kelsey Deenihan, used this little wand on the actress at the 2022 Screen Acors Guild Awards. She adds, that this tool helped to “amplify” elements of Witherspoon’s pre-makeup skincare routine. “The microcurrents and warmth from the wand deepen the absorption of the moisturizer,” Deenihan said of the SolaWave Advanced Skincare Wand with Red Light Therapy.

“The vibrating facial massage increases circulation, reduces puffiness, and along with the red light therapy, boosts the skin’s natural radiance.” What are you left with when you’re done? Well, in Deenihan’s words, “a perfect glowing canvas.” While this tool might seem too good to be true, you can actually get it yourself right now.

Again, the SolaWave 4-in-1 Skincare Wand with Red Light Therapy is 35 percent off on Amazon right now. But you can also buy the wand for its original price on SolaWave and Ulta. This little wand is perfect for reducing the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles, dark spots, and more for that fresh-faced feel you know and love. It’s portable, easy to use, and you can charge it between uses. Whether you’re on the go, or getting ready for a busy week, this magical beauty wand will cast a spell on your skin.

