This TikTok Viral Brand’s Gift Sets Are a ‘Game-Changer’ For Acne Prone Skin — Starting at $20

If you’re looking to dip your skin in some new skincare, value sets give you the perfect excuse. And when you’re not sure what brand to pick, a TikTok favorite isn’t a bad way to go. Versed has been a viral sensation on the internet, from the fave instant resurfacing face mask to its retinoid eye balm. They’re super affordable and advanced products that’ll make you glad that “TikTok made you buy it.”

Now, you can get even more affordable deals with its latest sale on these two gift sets. Starting at only $20, you can get some bestselling products to try for yourself! Snag some of Versed’s best sellers and other skin essentials that are great for targeting acne and pesky breakouts. The gift sets are both under $35 in travel-friendly sizes, so, go pamper yourself with these Versed sets on sale.

Check out the must-have gift sets below!

This trio set keeps your complexion refreshed and skin de-stressed. It contains a cooling facial acupressure tool that helps to relieve puffiness. But pair it with the clarifying serum and the moisturizing gel cream for more impressive benefits. The Just Breathe Clarifying Serum unclogs pores, controls oil, and prevents breakouts caused by stress. The Dew Point Moisturizing Gel-Cream gently soothes and hydrates the skin while also reducing inflammation. Originally $20, you can get this gift set for 10 percent off with your first purchase with the code FIRST10.

If your skincare products are running low, this all-inclusive set has the best of Versed Skincare for $35. With a value of over $50, the limited-edition set targets several concerns like breakouts, dryness, and fine lines. Now, with advanced ingredients from retinol, vitamin E, and lactic acid, this set has you covered. The five-piece literally has your morning and night skincare routine covered. Simply, layer it in this exact order: cleanser, toner, serum in the mornings then cleanser, retinol treatment, and moisturizer at night. This set includes the Day Dissolve Cleansing Balm Mini, Weekend Glow Daily Brightening Toner Mini, Just Breathe Clarifying Serum Mini, Press Restart Gentle Retinol Serum (Full Size), and Dew Point Moisturizing Gel-Cream Mini. You can get this gift set for 10 percent off with your first purchase with the code FIRST10.

