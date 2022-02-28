Versed — TikTok’s Favorite Affordable Skincare Brand — Is Offering 20% Off on These Top-Rated Gift Sets

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

If you’re looking to dip your skin in some new skincare, value sets give you the perfect excuse. And when you’re not sure what brand to pick, a TikTok favorite isn’t a bad way to go. Versed has been a viral sensation on the internet, from the fave instant resurfacing face mask to its retinoid eye balm. They’re super affordable and advanced products that’ll make you glad that “TikTok made you buy it.”

Now, you can get even more affordable deals with its latest sale on these two gift sets. Who doesn’t love a double deal? Versed is offering 20% off on these skincare bundles with the code GIFTSET20. For a limited time, snag some of Versed’s best sellers and other skin essentials. The gift sets are both under $35 in travel-friendly sizes. One set provides relaxing benefits to stressed skin, while the other set covers your entire skincare routine in five products. So, go pamper yourself with these Versed sets on sale.

To the Rescue — $14, originally $20

Image: Versed. Courtesy of Versed.

This trio set keeps your complexion refreshed and skin de-stressed. It contains a cooling facial acupressure tool that helps to relieve puffiness. But pair it with the clarifying serum and the moisturizing gel cream for more impressive benefits. The Just Breathe Clarifying Serum unclogs pores, controls oil, and prevents breakouts caused by stress. The Dew Point Moisturizing Gel-Cream gently soothes and hydrates the skin while also reducing inflammation. Originally $20, get this relaxing kit for only $14 with the code GIFTSET20.

Deck the Shelves — $28, originally $34.99

Image: Versed. Courtesy of Versed.

If your skincare products are running low, this all-inclusive set has the best of Versed Skincare for $35. The limited-edition set targets several concerns like breakouts, dryness, fine lines with advanced ingredients from retinol, vitamin E, to lactic acid. The five-piece literally has your morning and night skincare routine covered. Simply, layer it in this exact order: cleanser, toner, serum in the mornings then cleanser, retinol treatment, and moisturizer at night. You can get nearly this top-rated set for $28.