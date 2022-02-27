This Meghan Markle-Approved Skincare Product is So Hydrating — & It’s Now Available At QVC

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Meghan Markle’s radiant skin is something we all strive for. Every day, we learn another part of her skincare routine, and of course, immediately add it to our regimen.

So we all know that Markle swears by Kate Somerville’s products and, according to Vogue, she loves the Kate Somerville Quench Hydrating face serum for “maintain[ing] that glow.”

Kate Somerville is a beloved brand between celebrities and customers alike, with fans like Kirsten Dunst, Jessica Alba, Olivia Wilde, Kate Hudson, and Demi Moore. So Royal, celebrity, and customer-approved? We know you want those extra details, especially since the Royal-approved face serum is now at QVC.

The Kate Somerville Quench Hydrating face serum is a powerful hydrating serum perfect for literally any skin type. Leaving skin refreshed and luminous, this serum helps reverse the effects of aging, dryness, stress, and excessive UV exposure.

Both moisturizing and protecting, this serum will undoubtedly be your go-to in your updated skincare regimen.

Per the brand, you use the serum both in the morning and evening on your face, neck, and back of the neck.

