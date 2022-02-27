Never Go to Sleep Freezing Again With This Bestselling Thermal Blanket — Now Over 35% Off

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

While we love going to sleep with the chilly part of the pillow against our face, we could do without shivering in the middle of the night from the cold. Our lives changed forever when we discovered blankets could be more than a basic cotton throw. From heated to weighted, blankets are one of our favorite things. Thanks to Amazon, we may have found the thermal blanket of our dreams — and at nearly 40 percent off.

Whether you’re perpetually cold or an avid outdoor traveler, you can’t go wrong with bundling up with a thermal blanket. Speaking of avid traveling, a thermal blanket will help you keep your body heat and can even be used as floor insulation, according to Sports Illustrated. So why not treat yourself? For a limited time, you can get the highly sought-after California Design Den Store Luxury Thermal Blanket (Queen Size) for $44.99, instead of the usual $70 on Amazon.

Courtesy of California Design Den Store California Design Den Store.

California Design Den Store Luxury Thermal Blanket $44.99, originally $69.99 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

The California Design Den Store Luxury Thermal Blanket is the perfect blanket for everyday comfort. Both lightweight and made with care, this thermal blanket will help you stay toasty all year long. Available in five colors and three sizes, you can tailor it to your specific needs. This blanket is made of ethical cotton, perfect for any traveling or lounging you may be doing.

One review by the name of Linda said, “[This] blanket is perfect for summer use and will be good for winter under my feather quilt… I wanted a lightweight cotton blanket for hot nights and this worked out really well for me. I am glad i bought it.”

Something to keep in mind is that some people have reported difficulty washing/ drying it, so try to handwash it if possible.

