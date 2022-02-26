Get Ready For Warm Weather With This Portable Grills From Nordstrom’s Winter Savings Event — Now Nearly 40% Off

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

After what seemed like a longer winter than usual, Springtime is almost here for us to enjoy. It’s nearly time to pack up the sweaters and break out the sundresses, put away the thermal blankets for some flip-flops, and finally enjoy all the warm-weather activities we missed so much. Now, you may love breaking out the grill for a good old impromptu barbeque, but you may hate the bulky materials that come with that. Thanks to Nordstrom’s Winter Savings Event, that problem may be solved.

Whether your family loves a good hiking trip or wants clean-up to be minimal, you can’t go wrong with treating yourself to an innovative, portable grill from Fire and Flavor. From simple sets to very expensive ones, there’s a set for everyone to greet the warmer months with. So get a family party together and get this simple grill for a night you won’t forget!

Check out our top picks from the discounted Fire and Flavor section at Nordstrom below!

Fire and Flavor Hero™ Portable Charcoal Pod Grilling System — $47.99, originally $79.95

Courtesy of Fire and Flavor Hero Fire and Flavor.

By utilizing biodegradable, charcoal pods, this grilling system is the first simple charcoal grill. With a non-stick grill and portable charcoal pods, you can grill literally anywhere on the go.

Fire and Flavor Hero™ Portable Charcoal Pod Grilling System $47.99, originally $79.95 Buy now Sign Up

Fire and Flavor Hero™ Portable Charcoal Grill System — $89.99, originally $149.95

Courtesy of Fire and Flavor Hero Fire and Flavor.

This set is just like the previous, innovative grill, but with a bamboo cutting board, multi-use thermometer, and waterproof carrying case for a fully mobile cooking experience.

Fire and Flavor Hero™ Portable Charcoal Grill System $89.99, originally $149.95 Buy now Sign Up

In search of more summer recipes? Giada De Laurentiis has plenty: