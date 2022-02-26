Snag This TikTok-Viral Botox Alternative With Over 12,000 Positive Reviews — Only $21 on Amazon

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

For decades, people have had a love-hate relationship with wrinkles. Some celebrate every new one, while others want to zap them off as soon as possible: both are fine, as long as you feel confident in your skin. Now some people who’d rather zap away their wrinkles may be hesitant about going under the knife. Luckily, there’s always TikTok to help us find the answer — and the answer is a wrinkle-smoothing patch from Amazon.

Many people were curious about the wrinkle-zapping pads, so much so that TikTok was flooded with videos of people trying them for themselves. One blogger with the handle @marinaannsimone showed her results after short- and long-term use, and safe to say, many people wanted to try for themselves. You can watch her video HERE.

So what are these magical pads that people are using instead of Botox? They’re adorably called Frownies and the best part is that they’re only $21 on Amazon.

The Frownies Forehead and Between Eyes Wrinkle Patches are non-invasive paper facial patches that let you wake up wrinkle-free. With 144 patches, it’s been deemed one of the perfect ways to get ready for an important day, with many TikTokers saying long-term treatment has definitely shown a difference.

With over 19,000 reviews and over 12,000 being all five and four stars, it’s no wonder this viral product has become a staple in so many people’s routines.

Per the brand, you apply the patch to your skin either overnight or in the morning with their rose water (or regular water) to help stick it on for an extended period.

