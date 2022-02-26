Eternals Star Gemma Chan ‘Loves’ This Cult-Favorite Lip Mask & It’s Only $22

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Whenever Eternals star Gemma Chan hits a red carpet, you know she’ll be one of the best-dressed there and effortlessly rocking a red lip. What we’ve been wondering is, “what is the secret to her perfect red pout?” Well, thanks to a YouTube video, we finally figured it out!

Back in Aug. 2021, Chan did a “Get Ready With Me” video for Vogue, specifically on how she does her iconic smudge-proof red lip look. She said in the video to prepare for a bold lip you need to prep with a lip mask. She then held up the iconic Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask, saying she’s been “loving this one lately.”

Chan isn’t the only celebrity who loves the lip mask because, according to Page Six, stars like Iman, Kaia Gerber, Brooke Shields, Nina Dobrev, and even Kendall Jenner have sung its praises. But it’s not just a celebrity-loved product, because thousands of people are obsessed with the Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask.

The Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask is an allure 2019 Best of Beauty Award Winner for its powerful moisturizing formula. Made with hyaluronic acid and vitamin C, this leave-on lip mask is perfect for any lip type, super dry or otherwise.

With nearly 13,000 positive reviews on Sephora alone, it’s no wonder so many people swear by it for plump, moisturized lips.

Per the brand, you typically use it by applying a good amount on your lips the night before and gently wiping it off the next morning if there’s any excess.

The Laneige masks come in five different types, with the original berry being the most popular. However, if you’re not a berry fan, there’s vanilla, a limited-edition sweet candy, a gummy bear, and a limited-edition BTS gummy bear addition.

