Quick! Get Up to 60% Off On Designer Bags From Nordstrom’s Winter Savings Event ― Kate Spade, COACH, & More

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

No outfit is complete without two things: killer shoes and possibly, more importantly, a stunning bag to tie it all together. The old tropes are sort of true. We love our handbags. We store everything we need in there and they up the ante for literally any outfit we have in store for the day. Clutches, totes, and even the right backpack can make our lives so much easier. Thanks to one of our favorite department stores, Nordstrom, customers can now get up to 60 percent off on designer bags.

Going on until Feb. 27, Nordstrom’s Winter Savings Event is helping customers save on everything from sneakers to bags — and we can’t get enough of what they have. From COACH to Kate Spade, there’s something for everyone at this sale and they’re selling out fast.

So treat yourself quickly and snag a designer bag from Nordstrom’s Winter Savings Event. Check out our top picks below!

BTB Tiff Rattan Woven Belt Bag — $58.80, originally $98.00

Courtesy of BTB BTB.

For those who are always beach-ready, you can’t go wrong with this woven bag from BTB.

BTB Tiff Rattan Woven Belt Bag $58.80, originally $98.00 Buy now Sign Up

kate spade small smile genuine calf hair shoulder bag — $111.20, originally $278.00

Courtesy of kate spade kate spade.

The 2000s are back baby and we need to accessorize ASAP with this leopard shoulder bag from Kate Spade. Add a touch of spice and glam to any outfit you wear.

kate spade small smile genuine calf hair shoulder bag $111.20, originally $278.00 Buy now Sign Up

BOTKIER Warren Leather Tote — $113.77, originally $228.00

Courtesy of BOTKIER BOTKIER.

If you vibe more with rustic, leather pieces, you’ll instantly fall in love with this bold tote bag from Botkier.

BOTKIER Warren Leather Tote $113.77, originally $228.00 Buy now Sign Up

Madewell Nubuck Pouch Clutch — $35.70, originally $59.50

Courtesy of Madewell Madewell.

Madewell updated their bestselling pouch with a geometric makeover, making this piece perfect as a clutch or makeup bag.

Madewell Nubuck Pouch Clutch $35.70, originally $59.50 Buy now Sign Up

COACH Polly Pebble Leather Crossbody Bag — $156.00, originally $195.00

Courtesy of COACH COACH.

Simple and elegant are the first two words that come to mind when anyone catches a glimpse of this white COACH bag. Treat yourself to this timeless piece, adding a touch of class to any outfit!

COACH Polly Pebble Leather Crossbody Bag $156.00, originally $195.00 Buy now Sign Up

Before you go, check out all of the cloth face masks available online in the gallery below: