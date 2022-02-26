Quick! Get Up to 60% Off On Designer Bags From Nordstrom’s Winter Savings Event ― Kate Spade, COACH, & More

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.
No outfit is complete without two things: killer shoes and possibly, more importantly, a stunning bag to tie it all together. The old tropes are sort of true. We love our handbags. We store everything we need in there and they up the ante for literally any outfit we have in store for the day. Clutches, totes, and even the right backpack can make our lives so much easier. Thanks to one of our favorite department stores, Nordstrom, customers can now get up to 60 percent off on designer bags.
Going on until Feb. 27, Nordstrom’s Winter Savings Event is helping customers save on everything from sneakers to bags — and we can’t get enough of what they have. From COACH to Kate Spade, there’s something for everyone at this sale and they’re selling out fast.
So treat yourself quickly and snag a designer bag from Nordstrom’s Winter Savings Event. Check out our top picks below!
BTB Tiff Rattan Woven Belt Bag — $58.80, originally $98.00
For those who are always beach-ready, you can’t go wrong with this woven bag from BTB.
kate spade small smile genuine calf hair shoulder bag — $111.20, originally $278.00
The 2000s are back baby and we need to accessorize ASAP with this leopard shoulder bag from Kate Spade. Add a touch of spice and glam to any outfit you wear.
BOTKIER Warren Leather Tote — $113.77, originally $228.00
If you vibe more with rustic, leather pieces, you’ll instantly fall in love with this bold tote bag from Botkier.
Madewell Nubuck Pouch Clutch — $35.70, originally $59.50
Madewell updated their bestselling pouch with a geometric makeover, making this piece perfect as a clutch or makeup bag.
COACH Polly Pebble Leather Crossbody Bag — $156.00, originally $195.00
Simple and elegant are the first two words that come to mind when anyone catches a glimpse of this white COACH bag. Treat yourself to this timeless piece, adding a touch of class to any outfit!
