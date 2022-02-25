Salicylic Acid Scalp Treatments Are the Latest TikTok Trend — We Found a $15 Option That Fights Oil & Dry Flakes

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s time to start developing a hair routine that lavishly protects the scalp. The new beauty fad for hair that’s gaining popularity on Tik Tok is scalp treatments. Whether it’s the rice water hack or another natural remedy, it’s all about giving your scalp its own version of a facial. If your current hair care products aren’t cutting it, then try the INKEY List’s scalp serum. The Salicylic Acid Exfoliating Scalp Treatment deals with an oily and dry scalp. More specifically, it takes care of flakes and itchiness which relieves the prior irritation. Also, the lightweight serum’s key ingredient is salicylic acid, which gently exfoliates and visibly reduces the excess scalp oil. It’s a vegan and cruelty-free scalp serum safe for all hair types and textures. But our favorite part is that it’s only worth $15, which means you don’t have to hesitate about adding it to the cart now.

Image: The INKEY List.

Although oil is essential and healthy for the scalp, too much of it can ultimately damage the hair. That’s why a protein treatment like this serum restores and maintains your hair’s health. This INKEY List scalp treatment also contains ingredients that help to hydrate, moisturize, and minimize the look of scalp redness.

Reviewers loved how nourishing and effective this scalp treatment was overall. So much so, they could extend days in between washes, with one reviewer saying, “This treatment has made it so I can actually go over four days and that’s never been the case before!”

Even if that’s the case, the Salicylic Acid Exfoliating Scalp Treatment should be used one to two times a week. Apply it to the scalp while leaving it on for 10 minutes then rinse it off.

Don’t only let your skin be healthy, but your hair as well. For those wanting to look after their hair more, snag the Salicylic Acid Exfoliating Scalp Treatment right now.