Michelle Pfeiffer’s Clean Fragrance Line Just Dropped on Credo Beauty & It’s Gender Neutral

There are never enough lovely fragrances to bask yourself in. Whether it’s an all-day or special occasion scent, maintaining a diverse collection is always a good decision. And if you’re missing a clean fragrance brand from your roundup, there’s no better place to look than at Credo Beauty. Actress Michelle Pfeiffer takes her talents beyond acting as she ventures into the world of perfumery. Named after her children, Henry Rose just dropped its fragrance line on Credo Beauty.

And this isn’t her only launch this year. She will also soon star as Betty Ford in the new drama, The First Lady, which will be released this April. As a high-anticipated series, Pfeiffer’s fragrance will sure to grab more shoppers’ attention too now that it’s at Credo Beauty. Now you can discover eight of the gender-neutral fine fragrances. They come as either an 8mL travel spray or 50mL bottle, that’s $35 and $120 respectively. These unisex fragrances also contain transparent and safe ingredients that create captivating scents from fresh, sweet, to earthy. So if you’re looking for a new alluring fragrance, check out Henry Rose that’s now available at Credo Beauty.

Flora Carnivora Eau de Parfum

Henry Rose reimagines the floral scent in this charming bottle to deliver a more genderless fragrance than a feminine one. It combines earthy floral types like jasmine, tuberose, and orange flower for a soft finish. The Flora Carnivora is Henry Rose’s first true floral scent in its collection.

Jake’s House Eau de Parfum

Jake’s House is a fresh scent that gently leaves a light and clean musky layer. Reviewers said this fragrance reveals a light masculine scent. One reviewer refers to it as, “my boyfriend’s cologne rubbed off slightly on my skin way.” Henry Rose’s Jake’s House is a more refined and subtle choice for those who prefer a non-overwhelming odor.

Queens & Monsters Eau de Parfum

A quality fragrance is meant to bewitch and anyone who catches a whiff of this intoxicating, rich scent will be. The Queens & Monsters blends a fresh and woodsy sandalwood aroma. A reviewer raved about this Henry rose fragrance, saying “This scent is so evocative and magical.”