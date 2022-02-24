This Best-Selling TikTok Pet Hair Removal Roller Is Nearly 50% Off, But Only For a Limited Time

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

No matter how much you love your furry pet friends, whether dog, cat, or rabbit, there’s one thing you probably don’t love: having pet hair everywhere, all the time, even in your laundry. It gets on the couch, it’s embedded in the carpet, the throw pillows are covered, and there’s nothing more annoying than struggling to peel back one of those sticky lint roller sheets once they’re covered in hair, or trying to use one only to discover that the stickiness has disappeared somehow. But there’s a better way to deal with all of this, and you may have even seen this popular pet hair-removal tool on TikTok. It’s the ChomChom Pet Hair Roller

works by trapping pet hair inside a special compartment as you roll the contraption over your pet hair-covered home. It requires no batteries or power source, and no wasteful sticky paper sheets, making it an eco-friendly pet hair removal option. When you’re done using the roller, just empty the compartment out into the trash, and you’ll see just how much hair and lint it picked up while you were cleaning.

This is a best-selling pet hair remover for a reason. It currently has 4.6 out of 5 stars from 96,141 ratings on Amazon, is the #1 item in Pet Supplies, and is the #1 cat and dog hair removal product. You may have even seen it on a few viral TikToks.

However, they do say that an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure, so you should pair your ChomChom with a pet hair brush, too, so you can help take care of shedding before it winds up all over your house. This Maxpower Planet Pet Grooming Brush

helps remove mats, tangles, loose hair, and knots gently from your dog or cat, and it has 4.7out of 5 stars from 15,874 ratings.

at the ready, your pet hair problems will be left in the past.

