Costco Is Selling Indoor-Outdoor Rugs That Will Transform Your Patio This Spring

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

The weather is always so unpredictable this time of year. Most days it’s still gray and cold, but every now and again we get some sunshine and warmth that immediately get us in the mood for a full-blown spring makeover. We’re ready to soak up that balmy weather, but our decks and patios need some love before spring is officially here, and luckily, Costco has the solution. They’re selling indoor-outdoor rugs

in a colorful array of patterns that can be used anywhere in your home, whether you need to cover up the worn wood on your deck, need to hide the cracks in your patio, or just need a stylish upgrade for the place you spend as much time as possible once it gets warm again.

In stores, you can find the Veranda Indoor-Outdoor Area Rugs in a generous 7 ft 10 in x 9 ft 10 in size for just $99. Costco members can also shop the rugs online, where the same size is a little more expensive — $129.99.

Courtesy of Costco.

Veranda Indoor-Outdoor Area Rug $129.99 Buy now Sign Up

Even if you don’t have an outdoor space, you still might want to consider an indoor-outdoor area rug for your home. They may not be quite as soft as a traditional indoor rug, but if you have pets, kids, entertain a lot, or are prone to spills, an easy-to-clean indoor-outdoor rug could be what you’ve been looking for. And you’re not just limited to Costco — you can find affordable indoor-outdoor rugs on Amazon, too.

This durable indoor-outdoor rug

is plastic, so you can literally just hose it off when it gets dirty. It has a trendy geometric pattern that looks great and hides stains, and the 5 ft x 7 ft rug is currently just $34.99.

Courtesy of Hebe.

HEBE Reversible 5x7 Plastic Outdoor Rug $34.99 Buy now Sign Up

If you want something that looks even more like a real rug, but that can also be used outdoors, we love the look of this Jonathan Y Tela Bohemian Textured Weave Floral Indoor/Outdoor Rug

, which comes in a 5 ft x 8 ft size.

Courtesy of Jonathan Y Tela.

Jonathan Y Tela Bohemian Textured Weave Floral Indoor/Outdoor Rug $61.30 Buy now Sign Up

There might still be snow on the ground but it’s never too early to start preparing for your dream warm weather outdoor space. By the time the sun gets here, you’ll be ready to bask in its rays.

Before you go, check out our gallery below: