Race to Snag Sneakers Up to 60% Off at Nordstrom’s Winter Sale — Including Nike, Adidas & Reebok

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

The new year brings gym membership enrollment, which makes for the perfect excuse to buy more shoes — in particular, premium sneakers. And if you haven’t quit your new year goal yet, opt for new sneakers to keep the momentum. Lucky for you, Nordstrom is having a ton of markdowns on sneakers for a limited time. You can find up to 60% off sneakers from top sneaker brands like Nike, Adidas, Reebok, Converse, and more.

From running shoes to casual kicks, there are a bunch of styles to fit your lifestyle. If you’re in the market for other footwear, Nordstrom also has amazing deals on rain and snow boots like UGGs, Hunter, to Sorel. But if you prefer a more sporty quality, snag these discounted sneakers at Nordstrom’s Winter Sale before the other sneakerheads. So, get moving and don’t be last at this shopping finish line. The sale lasts until February 27th.

Adidas Edge Lux 4 Running Shoe

When it comes to running shoes, these Adidas sneakers fit the mold in look and quality. These cute knit shoes are shock absorbent and are built with cushioning meant for outdoor and indoor running. They also have a rounder wheel designed specifically for women’s heels, which makes for a cozier fit. The best part: they’re literally 50% off.

Nike Crater Impact Sneaker

If you’re looking for sustainable shoes, go for this stylish pair. And who doesn’t love a new pair of Nike shoes for their collection? These sneakers feature a deconstructed aesthetic that’s crafted with a blend of recycled materials. You can save $25 and reduce your carbon footprints at the same time. Note that only a few select styles are discounted.

Mephisto Ruby Low Top Sneaker

Rather than a classic running shoe, these casual sneakers still offer that sporty appeal. It provides all-day cushioning plus an advanced comfort that reduces shock and relieves pressure on joints. Get 32% off these lace-up sneakers that complement any outfit.

Reebok x National Geographic Nano X1 Grow Training Shoe

Don’t let its plant-based materials fool you. In collaboration with National Geographic, these eco-friendly sneakers keep up with your workouts with their top-notch performance, flexible mesh material, and grippy soles.

Under Armour HOVR™ Sonic 4 Connected Running Shoe

These Under Armour sneakers are game-changing with their high-tech details. The running shoe sits on a weightless foam that returns energy with every step while its mesh brings excellent support and ventilation. They are also connected to an app that tracks and analyzes your performance. At 25% off, these markdown shoes come in classic black and pastel colors as well.