Glow Recipe’s First SPF Targets Dark Spots & Fine Lines, Hydrates & Smells Like a Tropical Vacation In a Bottle

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

This is the time of year where we can feel warmer weather upon us, but the rain and frigid days are still lingering. And we’re all getting desperate for a warm, tropical vacation. While we’re almost to the winter finish line, if you’re in need of something to hold you over until sunnier days ahead, we’ve found just the thing to transport you to the beachside retreat of your dreams. This week, TikTok-loved skincare brand Glow Recipe made its foray into the SPF world with the highly anticipated Watermelon Glow Niacinamide Sunscreen. Glow Recipe’s beloved watermelon line is a crowd favorite online, and now it just got even better. This do-it-all sunscreen-serum hybrid product boasts SPF 50 to keep you protected while giving your skin a glow-worthy finish. It’s truly the multitasking skincare product you never knew you needed.

Courtesy of Glow Recipe.

As an avid Glow Recipe user, I was anxiously awaiting this launch and finally got my hands on it this week. And after using it once, I was hooked. I have a more olive complexion, so my SPF has to be zero white cast. I’m pleased to report back that this one passed the test with flying colors. It blends in with ease and leaves no white residue behind. Most importantly, it’s free from unsafe ingredients—the mineral and chemical formula is made sans Octinoxate and Oxybenzone and made primarily with Zinc Oxide.

And the most delicious part? It has the most subtle watermelon scent that isn’t overpowering, but instead, makes putting on SPF feel like a little escape during your hectic morning routine. And no, you can’t smell anything when it’s on your face.

Watermelon Glow Niacinamide Sunscreen SPF 50 $34 Buy now Sign Up

What makes Glow Recipe’s Watermelon Glow SPF so unique is that it does way more than just offer sun protection. It’s got the added benefit of niacinamide, which helps target dark spots and can help reduce the appearance of pores and dullness. Hyaluronic acid also helps reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles by ensuring skin is hydrated and plump. Lastly, aloe soothes and hydrates skin for an all-around glowy and healthy complexion. What doesn’t this thing do?!

If you’re looking to minimize your AM beauty routine, this is the one product you need since it does double if not triple duty all in one swoop. Nothing’s more valuable than saving time!

As many of us know, SPF is a non-negotiable part of your skincare routine but something we all often forget (or refuse to put on). That practice, or lack thereof, will haunt you down the road so it’s better to use this form of insurance if you don’t currently. But with this little magical bottle, which will look cute on your countertop too, you’ll actually want to apply SPF each and every day (yes, even in the winter!).