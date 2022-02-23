We Finally Found a Tool to Keep Our Water Bottles Organized & It’s Under $30

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

I have one cupboard in my kitchen that I have dedicated to my massive water bottle collection, but it’s a total mess. Because of the bottles’ varying shapes and sizes, they’re hard to properly organize and I just end up kind of tossing and cramming them into whatever space is available and that level of chaos just drives my type A personality wild. Luckily, a handy little device to organize my water bottle cupboard not only exists but costs less than $30 on Amazon. So if you too could use a quick and easy way to store all of your emotional support water bottles, then grad your credit card because you’re going to need at least a few of these genius organizers.

This clear storage rack holds up to six water bottles but the package actually comes with two racks so you can stack them to create a wall of water bottle storage. They can also be placed inside your fridge or even on your desk to help you keep all areas of your home nice and tidy.

If you want to save some money, consider buying the four-pack for only $39.99 — a savings of over $15!

The four-pack is the exact same as the original two-pack but can hold up to 12 water bottles making it perfect for larger families with a whole lot of water bottles to store.

In case you are still having doubts, look no further than the product’s Amazon reviews. These storage racks have an 84% approval rating with many users leaving comments like “Can’t go wrong with these stackable bottle organizers!” and “Every single one of my bottles fits into the slots with no issues.”

Well, I’ve already added the four-pack to my Amazon shopping cart so what are you waiting for?

