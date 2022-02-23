This Popular Carpet Cleaning Machine Is On Sale Just in Time For Spring Cleaning

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

There are some problems around the house that you can ignore. Scuffed baseboards, old windows, a crooked stair railing — these can all be fixed in time, but it’s not an emergency. But nothing can make your house feel grosser than a dirty, stained carpet. Unfortunately, replacing carpet is also super expensive. Thankfully, there’s a quick, easy, and dare we say affordable, solution. The Hoover PowerDash Pet Compact Carpet Cleaner Machine

is currently 26 percent off on Amazon, and it’s the perfect way to refresh your home and easily clean carpets that have seen better days.

Courtesy of Hoover.

Usually, the Hoover PowerDash Pet Compact Carpet Cleaner Machine

costs $119.99, but ahead of spring cleaning season, the machine is on sale for just $89. It’s got great reviews, too — so far, it has a 4.5 out of 5 stars rating from more than 59,719 reviewers.

Unlike the carpet cleaner machines you rent from the store that have been used by dozens or maybe even hundreds of other people, and that take a small army of people to carry and push around, this lightweight carpet shampooer weighs just 12.5 pounds. It also comes with the Hoover Nozzle Cleanout Tool for upholstery and corners, and a Hoover Trial Size Cleaning Solution so you can get started as soon as your machine arrives.

The manufacturer recommends using Hoover cleaning solutions in the shampooer. If you have lots of urine stains from pets on your floors, make sure you use an enzymatic cleaner to break them up effectively, like Hoover Paws & Claws Deep Cleaning Carpet Shampoo.

Courtesy of Hoover.

For tricky stains that have been on your carpet seemingly forever, try an oxygen cleaner that’s specifically designed for tough stains, like Hoover Oxy Deep Cleaning Carpet Shampoo for Permanent Stain Removal

.

Courtesy of Hoover.

Armed with your new Hoover PowerDash Pet Compact Carpet Cleaner Machine and a bottle of carpet shampoo, you’ll be able to take your floors from yikes to yay in no time.

