Try Out TULA’s Best-Sellers & Save Some Cash With This Discounted Kit — Which Is 33% Off Now

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Nowadays, you can never go wrong with clean skincare. Particularly, when your entire routine turns clean. And if you haven’t ventured into that skincare realm yet, a cult-loved brand to try first is TULA. It’s becoming the latest go-to favorite for clean-obsessed beauty gurus, even celebrities like Jenna Dewan love it too. Lucky for you, Tula has a five-step routine ready for you to discover at an unbeatable price. This $52 Tula Kit includes five skincare essentials to always keep on hand, which is possible thanks to its trial size. It’s nearly the same price as some of their individual products, but you can save 33% instead. The best part: This Tula kit features all of their best-selling products that reveal healthy and glowing skin. The 5-Piece Essentials Kit includes a face cleanser, resurfacing toner, serum, moisturizer, and even a travel bag. With 2466 reviews already, this travel-friendly kit is bound to sell out fast once the news is out that it’s restocked.

5-piece Essentials Kit (Trial Size)

Image: Tula. Courtesy of Tula.

This Tula discovery kit contains various advanced ingredients with nourishing and protective benefits. The Cult Classic Purifying Face Cleanser gently removes dirt and makeup without drying out the skin. The Get Toned Pro-Glycolic 10% Resurfacing Toner exfoliates and resurfaces the skin for a smoother and firm finish. The Hello Radiance Illuminating Serum helps to improve the skin’s brightness. Whereas, the moisturizer cream delivers all-day hydration that eliminates dull skin. Every product in the kit should be applied during the morning and night. It’s also meant for oily, combination, sensitive, and mature skin types.

An easy way to start your journey into clean, effective skincare is with Tula’s 5-Piece Essentials Kit. Snag this Tula value set that lets you try stellar products at a reduced price.