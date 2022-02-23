Beat the Summer Rush with Target’s BOGO 50% Off Swimwear Sale

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

It may be a bit early to think about swimwear, but the season is quickly approaching. Plus, why not snag the best off-season deals now to stock up for the warm weather. The best part: You don’t have to worry about it later. To get ahead of summer or your next beach vacation, Target’s latest swim sale has you covered. Target kickoffs swim season with a BOGO 50% off women’s swim sale. This Target sale only lasts until next Monday, February 28th.

It’s the perfect opportunity to grab an amazing deal on bikinis or two-piece that are sold separately. There are also swim markdowns for the rest of the family to enjoy too. Men’s swim is on sale from $15 while there’s a 20% off discount for babies, toddlers, and kids. From tropical prints to solid color swimsuits, Target has a substantial amount of cute swim styles for you to pick and shop. So, beat the summer rush and check out Target’s discounted swimwear now.

Women’s Ditzy Ruffle Shoulder Medium Coverage One Piece Swimsuit

This floral swimsuit is a perfect match for the springtime. The one-piece makes for a bright and sweet charm that’s too cute to miss out on. It features a modest medium back coverage and square neckline that still offer a playful touch.

Women’s Checked Bandeau Tie-Front Bikini Top

How can you not love a ‘Pretty in Pink’ styled swimsuit? The gingham, bandeau, and high-waisted combo bring a retro yet fun feel to summer outings. Although both pieces are sold separately, you can get them for less than $35 together with this BOGO 50% sale.

Women’s Plunge Front Scallop High Coverage One Piece Swimsuit

A solid-color swimsuit may be a simple choice, but this green color one looks stunning and sleek. The scallop detail at the plunging v-neckline takes swimwear to a next level in the style department. It also guarantees a comfortable fit with the adjustable straps and tie in the back. This green one-piece is so beautiful that it makes it easy to want to stay out in the water and sun all day. It’s no wonder that it’s selling out fast, as well as its black option.

Women’s Belted Wrap Medium Coverage One Piece Swimsuit

Like this one-piece, sometimes there are those swimsuits you won’t want to take off because you don’t have to. It opts for an outfit choice too, that’s how chic it is. The black and white pattern adds an elegant and sophisticated appearance to swimwear.

Women’s V-Neck Racerback Bikini Top

If you prefer swimwear that can handle an active lifestyle, this olive green two-piece is a great fit that is super comfort. The racerback and v-neck shape complement a sporty look that can handle any type of movement. The sun protective material is also ideal for those always bustling when it comes to outdoor activities, from beach volleyball to runs. You can get this separate set for $36 with the Target swim sale.