This $30 Faux Fur Blanket From Target Is So Luxe & It’s Nearly Identical to the $130 Version at Pottery Barn

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

I relish in the simple joys of life. To me, the perfect way to wrap just about any day, involves switching off my daytime overhead lights in favor of my dimmer, warmer night time table lamps, lighting my most beloved Maison Margiela ‘REPLICA’ By The Fireplace Scented Candle to pretend that I actually have a fireplace (without, you know, the responsibilities of actually having one), cooking dinner with Taylor Swift blaring in the background, and cozying up on the couch with a bowl of whatever I just made to enjoy while I stream the latest episode of my show du jour. Oh, and there has to be a blanket—not just any blanket, though: The Threshold Faux Fur Throw Blanket.

For those that don’t know, Threshold is Target’s in-house furniture and home decor brand that launched in September 2012. Since its debut, the Threshold brand has prided itself on “personality, exceptional quality, and outstanding design” in the realm of homewares. Don’t be fooled by the top-notch aesthetic, though. Threshold, like its parent company, touts affordable prices that make just about every item in each seasonal launch seem like a steal. While many of its products are, in fact, noteworthy for home design lovers working on a budget, I’ve often found that the bedding falls short from a comfort and quality standpoint. Of course, that was before I discovered the Threshold Faux Fur Throw Blanket.

Image: Threshold.

Just like every early November, I spent the first Saturday morning of the month strolling the aisles of Target in search of the perfect Christmas decor to add to my collection (yes, I’m that person). While I wasn’t sure what exactly I was looking for (which is typically the case when I set my sites on my favorite red bullseye), I knew that I’d know when I saw it. Suffice it to say, I was shocked when a creamy off-white faux fur blanket caught my eye.

You see, I normally breeze past Target’s bedding aisles. Any time I had felt the sheets, pillows, or blankets, I had ultimately been unimpressed, so at a certain point, I stopped prioritizing the section of the store. What can I say, I’ve been spoiled with high-quality bedding courtesy of my grandma’s fine taste in linens since I was a little girl. So much so, in fact, that I don’t even have to touch the items, sometimes I can tell simply from sight. She’s trained me well. And it’s because of that that I instantly knew that the Threshold Faux Fur Throw Blanket was going to end up in my cart.

When I finally reached out and touched it, I was delighted to find that it was just as soft as it looked. Where so many faux fur blankets take on a highly synthetic, notoriously scratchy texture, the Threshold Faux Fur Throw Blanket, which costs a mere $30, is buttery smooth—so much so that it brought images of a similar blanket I’d seen at Pottery Barn to mind (only that one cost nearly eight times as much). I was even more delighted to find that it wasn’t just a small throw like the name implied. No, it’s 55” by 80” of blissful comfort. That’s all I needed to know and I was sold.

I promptly made my way out of the aisle toward checkout only to find two matching pillowcases in the same textile (for only $10 a pop!)—I threw those in my cart, too, thrilled with my day’s finds. When I got home, I was pleasantly surprised to find that the machine-washable blanket is just as soft on the reverse side. Instead of being the plush faux fur, though, the flip side touts a velour-like texture, which is just as cozy.

Needless to say, it’s going on three months since that fateful Saturday morning and the Threshold Faux Fur Pillowcases line my headboard while the Throw Blanket (which is sold in four colors, BTW) lays at the foot of my bed while not in use. And, to be clear, the only time it’s not in use is when I’m standing in the kitchen cooking, bathing, or not home. Otherwise you can find me wrapped in its faux fur glory on my couch, or snuggled beneath it as I sleep.