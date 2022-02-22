Last summer, L’Oréal likely saw a decent boost in sales when one of the brand’s products went viral on TikTok for its moisturizing and redness-eliminating benefits. And now, the rave-worthy product, which boasts more than 12,000 mostly positive reviews on Amazon and has been sold out for months, is finally back in stock — and on sale for less than $10, no less. So, if there was ever a time to pick up a bottle (or two!) of L’Oréal’s TikTok-famous BB cream, today’s the day.

“If you hate foundation, try this product,” writes The Real Faith Allison in her viral TikTok video that’s amassed 1 million likes and nearly 4,000 shares since it was posted last July. “This is my second bottle.”

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Climbing the Amazon ranks to reach the No. 1 spot in the BB Facial Creams category, L’Oréal Paris’ Makeup Magic Skin Beautifier Anti-Redness BB Cream continues to reign as the best-selling BB Cream on Amazon — and for good reason. Not only does the cream neutralize the look of redness and corrects one’s skin color for a more even complexion (thanks to its color-transforming pigments), but the product also hydrates one’s skin and helps to hide imperfections. What’s also great about the product is it boasts a universal formula that works on all skin tones.

“This skin beautifier instantly matches your skin and transforms to your perfect shade for a flawless, bare skin finish, making it perfect for all skin tones,” the product description states.

And now, you can get your own bottle for nearly 30 percent off. Originally $10.99 a bottle, the BB cream is currently on sale at Amazon for $7.96.

L'Oréal Paris Makeup Magic Skin Beautifier Anti-Redness BB Cream $7.96 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

“This product is AMAZING,” raves another TikToker, Adi Malnick.

“I just put a little bit, and then I just go in with my hands and as you’ll see, it’ll start transforming into my skin color. It’s literally amazing.”

