Save Up to 90% On Brands like Hydroflask, Draper James, & More at Nordstrom Rack’s President’s Day Sale

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Our love for Nordstrom is easy to see, and our love for the Nordstrom Rack grows more and more every day — especially with the insane deals they keep dropping. Whether you want to add touches of elegance to your everyday wardrobe or treat yourself to a cult-favorite product, Nordstrom Rack is truly a hidden gem for getting everything you want at a discount. For President’s Day, they’re selling customers some of their bestselling products up to 90 percent off — we know, it sounds too good to be true.

But it’s 100 percent true! Brands like Draper James, Hydroflask, and Adornia, to name a few, have been on sale but now have an extra 25 percent off attached to their already discounted prices. While these sales are amazing, they won’t last long when word gets out. So take this Monday to treat yourself to some designer picks!

Check out our top picks from Nordstrom Rack’s President’s Day sale below!

Z By Zella High Waist Interval Mesh 7/8 Leggings — $16.83, originally $29.97

Courtesy of Z By Zella Z By Zella.

Treat yourself to some adorable, cult-favorite leggings at 50 percent off. These pink leggings are high-waisted, trendy, and super breathable.

Z By Zella High Waist Interval Mesh 7/8 Leggings $16.83, originally $29.97 Buy now Sign Up

MARC New York Ultrasoft Faux Fur Hoodie — $18.54, originally $69.00

Courtesy of MARC New York MARC New York.

It’s still a bit chilly outside, so wrap up in this designer, faux fur hoodie that could work with literally any outfit. Now nearly 90 percent off, this cozy piece will soon be your go-to.

MARC New York Ultrasoft Faux Fur Hoodie $18.54, originally $69.00 Buy now Sign Up

Hydroflask Cooler Cup — $10.09, originally $17.97

Courtesy of Hydroflask Hydroflask.

If you haven’t already hopped on the Hydroflask train, then take now as the opportunity since the stainless steel, durable cup is now 50 percent off.

Hydroflask Cooler Cup $10.09, originally $17.97 Buy now Sign Up

ADORNIA 14K Gold Plated Swarovski Crystal Accented Winding Snake Ring — $19.98, originally $225.00

Courtesy of ADORNIA ADORNIA.

You may never see a deal this good again, especially if Swarovski Crystals are involved. This stylish snake ring will add a little bit of mystery to any outfit you rock.

ADORNIA 14K Gold Plated Swarovski Crystal Accented Winding Snake Ring $19.98, originally $225.00 Buy now Sign Up

Draper James Heart Lace Flounce Shoulder Dress — $44.97, originally $150.00

Courtesy of Draper James Draper James.

Reese Witherspoon’s brand Draper James is known for its elegant gowns and this navy midi dress is perfect for any occasion, now 85 percent off.