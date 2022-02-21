Quick! Save Up to $250 On Versatile Kitchen Appliances From Best Buy Before Time Runs Out

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

With our kitchen, we try whatever we can to make it an oasis of style and innovation. Whether we found a new organization storage product from TikTok or found the perfect appliance at a beloved store, we never pass up the opportunity to transform our kitchen. Now, since today is President’s Day, nearly every single store we love is having huge sales. From makeup to kitchen appliances, President’s Day is treating us well. This time around, we’re obsessing over some innovative kitchen appliances from Best Buy.

Best Buy is treating buyers to super-discounted prices on a plethora of their electronics, including some of their most high-tech kitchen appliances. From upping the ante for your coffee station to wanting to cook multiple snacks at once, these appliances will make appearances in our dreams (until we snag them in real life!)

Check out some of our top picks from Best Buy’s President’s Day sale for kitchen appliances below.

Keurig – K-Duo 12-Cup Coffee Maker and Single Serve K-Cup Brewer — $139.99, originally $189.99

Up the ante for your coffee area with this Keurig and K-cup brewer. Keep all of your coffee hot, ready to serve, and serve multiple people in the house, at that!

Cuisinart – Ceramica XT Nonstick 11 Piece Cookware Set — $112.99, originally $300.00

Transform your kitchen area with this 11-piece Cuisinart set that consists of saucepans, a saute pan, a stockpot, skillets, and a steamer insert. All of these are ergonomically designed and non-stick, so literally something out of a dream.

Bella Pro Series – 12-in-1 6-Slice Toaster Oven + 33-qt. Air Fryer with French Doors — $149.99, originally $249.99

Add an appliance you never thought was available before, a versatile toaster oven and air fryer all in one. With 12 pre-programmed functions, you can Air Fry, bake, roast, broil, reheat, slow cook, dehydrate, toast, bagel, cook pizza, bake cookies, and proof instantly.

