Get Up to 50% Off On Makeup & Skincare Products From Sephora’s President’s Day Sale — Fenty Beauty, Briogeo, & More

Whether you started your makeup obsession in high school or started to dabble in the art of an eight-step skincare routine, Sephora is the hub of self-care. After your morning skincare routine or popping on a red lippie, you can feel like a whole new person, ready to take on the day. Now, Sephora never passes up an opportunity to treat its customers with a sale or two. This time, their bestselling brands are up to 50 percent off for President’s Day — and we’re freaking out a bit.

From some of our favorite black-owned beauty brands to celebrity-created empires, this Sephora sale features some of our favorite brands we’ve been dying to get more products from.

Keep in mind that for today only, you can get up to 50 percent off of select products and use code FREESHIP for free shipping on all orders.

From hair care to skincare, there’s something for everyone today. Check out our top picks from Sephora’s President’s Day sale below.

Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Lil’ Bronze Duo — $17.00, originally $24.00

Become a bronzed goddess immediately with no hassle. Treat yourself to this limited edition set from Fenty Beauty that comes with one of Fenty’s iconic bronzers in Sun Stalk’r and a Stix Skinstick to match.

HUDA BEAUTY Mercury Retrograde Eyeshadow Palette — $33.00, originally $67.00

If you’ve been wanting to experiment a little more with your eyeshadow looks, then look no further than this HUDA BEAUTY palette. With a mix of matte, shimmer, and metallic shades of all kinds, you’ll never run out of makeup looks.

Briogeo Honey Hydration Don’t Despair, Repair! Hair Repair Kit — $25.00, originally $38.00

Treat yourself and your hair to this adorable haircare set from Brigeo that’s good for increasing shine, reducing damage, and adding moisture.

REN Clean Skincare It’s All Glow Kit — $36.00, originally $52.00

We will always love REN Skincare, especially if they keep releasing amazing limited edition sets that’ll help our overall skin texture like this set.

KVD Beauty Mini Epic Kiss Nourishing Vegan Butter Lipstick Set — $20.00, originally $29.00

If you want to update your lipstick collection, snag this limited edition set from Kat Von D that features shares in nude, brown, red, and pink.

