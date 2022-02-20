Treat Yourself To Some Discounted, Unique Candles From Macy’s President’s Day Sale — Including the TikTok Famous Cereal Candle

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

If there’s one thing we can never resist, it’s a new candle to add to our ever-growing collection. Big candles, little candles, candles from black-owned companies we love — we want them all. We want our bathrooms to smell like a tropical getaway while our bedroom smells like a sexy array of musk and roses. Thanks to Macy’s President’s Day sale, we can add a few more candles to the collection for a discounted price.

Whether you like more classic scents or like to try a new, odd candle you saw online, there’s something for you with this ongoing sale. This limited-time deal won’t last long though, between the all-natural, cottage-core-like candles and that fabled cereal candle from TikTok. So before they all sell out, treat yourself to a candle (or a hundred, we understand the temptation!) Check out some of our top picks from Macy’s President’s Day sale below.

Whiskey River Soap Co Single Ladies Candle — $21.20, originally $24.95

Courtesy of Whiskey River Soap Co Whiskey River Soap Co.

Calling all the single ladies, treat yourself to this hand-poured, hysterical candle that smells like lemons. Why not relax and have a laugh at the same time?

Candlelit Desserts Fruit Loops Style Scented Cereal Bowl Candle — $29.75, originally $35.00

Courtesy of Candlelit Desserts Candlelit Desserts.

We found it, everyone: we found the TikTok-famous cereal candle we’ve been seeing for months now. BRB while we grab as many as we can for our house to smell like fruit loops.

Anecdote Candles Bottomless Mimosas Candle — $20.40, originally $24.00

Courtesy of Anecdote Candles Anecdote Candles.

While the label says it smells like good vibes and fresh gossip, this minimalist candle actually has the aromas of citrus and bergamot.

Rosy Rings Apricot Rose Candle, 64-Oz. — $64.60, originally $76.00

Courtesy of Rosy Rings Rosy Rings.

For the people in your life that can’t resist a unique, all-natural gift, treat them to this stunning candle that features real roses, almond blossoms, daisies, and more.

