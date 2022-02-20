Never Break a Wine Glass Again With This Sturdy Storage Container — Now Only $15

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Let’s face it, we love wine glasses, but our kitchens hate them. You know what we’re talking about: someone in your house always somehow breaks your glasses against the dishwasher, cabinet, countertop, etc. Whether it’s your partner, little one, or even yourself, those wine glasses never last long. But after pursuing the pages upon pages of Presidents’ Day sales on Amazon, we may have found the solution to never breaking a wine glass again.

Wine glasses, or really any glassware, are pricey as heck, and replacing them all the time isn’t ideal. So why not both treat yourself and solve your problem all in one purchase with the STORAGEBUD China Storage Containers

? For a limited time, this set is over 30 percent off, making it only $15.29.

Courtesy of STORAGEBUD STORAGEBUD.

STORAGEBUD China Storage Containers $15.29, originally $22.99 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

The STORAGEBUD China Storage Containers

is a quick and easy way to store fine glassware for years to come, eliminating the broken wine glass phenomenon. With its fabric container and convenient design, this storage unit keeps your glassware ready for any occasion by making sure it’s dust-free.

All you have to do is set up the dividers, put the crystal in, zip it up, and enjoy!

Customers everywhere have been thanking them for their easy and stylish solution to storing their China. One Amazon shopper said, “I have crystal that I would like to give to my daughter… this was perfect. Easy to put together. Best of all, it’s got handles and a spot to write a description if storing vs traveling. [The] quilting looks sturdy, as do the dividers… I’m happy. I recommend…It is perfect for my needs and the price was right!”

Something to keep in mind is that a few customers have voiced that stacking your China or crystal is not wise for this storage product.

