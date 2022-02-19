We Found The Perfect Dupe For The TikTok-Famous Pillow Slides — Now Over 50% Off

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

So there are quite a few things TikTok has made us buy on Amazon — from home organization products to dupes we were so quick to buy. This time around, it’s an Amazon famous dupe for a TikTok famous product. A TikToker by the name of @bbyklaric was one of many who showed off her Pillow Slides, making everyone want to snag a pair of their own (You can watch the TikTok HERE.)

But the Pillow Slides can be a bit pricey for some, leaving many to go on the hunt for a perfect dupe. Thus, Amazon shoppers found an amazing, nearly identical pair from a store named Joomra. Not only that, but as a President’s Day sale treat, they’re over 50 percent off for a limited time. So comfortable shoes at a comfortable price? That spells a perfect weekend.

Joomra Pillow Slippers $19.54, originally $39.99 on Amazon.com

The Joomra Pillow Slippers are perfect for lounging around in style. Available in nine gorgeous colors, these slides are the pinnacle of comfort. Made of skin-friendly material that’s both lightweight and breathable, you’ll forget they’re there. Not only are they weightless, but they’re ergonomic, thick, waterproof, and easy to clean.

It’s quickly become an Amazon Choice and customer favorite, with many saying it’s like “walking on a cloud” and “super comfortable.”

Something to keep in mind is that some say it can run small, so order one that’s a bit larger if you’re wary.

