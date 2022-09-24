These ‘Insanely Comfortable’ Slippers Are the Perfect Alternative for the Tiktok-Famous Pillow Slides — & Are Only $20 for the Next 8 Hours

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

So there are quite a few things TikTok has made us buy on Amazon — from home organization products to alternatives we were so quick to buy. This time around, it’s an Amazon famous alternative for a TikTok famous product. A TikToker by the name of @bbyklaric was one of many who showed off her Pillow Slides, making everyone want to snag a pair of their own.

But the Pillow Slides can be a bit pricey for some, leaving many to go on the hunt for a perfect alternative. Thus, Amazon shoppers found an amazing, nearly identical pair from a store named Joomra. Not only that, but they’re on rare sale for nearly 50 percent off. So comfortable shoes at a comfortable price? That spells a perfect weekend.

Joomra Pillow Slippers

The Joomra Pillow Slippers

are perfect for lounging around in style. Available in nine gorgeous colors, these slides are the pinnacle of comfort. Made of skin-friendly material that’s both lightweight and breathable, you’ll forget they’re there. Not only are they weightless, but they’re ergonomic, thick, waterproof, and easy to clean.

It’s quickly become an Amazon Choice and customer favorite, with many saying it’s like “walking on a cloud” and “super comfortable.” One shopper left a review saying, “First of all, these are insanely comfortable. It feels like a literal cloud is on your foot. I stand all day at my job, and then come home and do chores around the house in these and my feet love it. They are also very easy to clean, which is a plus.”

Something to keep in mind is that some say it can run small, so order one that’s a bit larger if you’re wary.

