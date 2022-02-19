RHOBH Star Lisa Rinna Only Uses This Brow Product For Her Iconic Arched Eyebrows

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

When you think of the current or previous stars of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, you instantly think of glamour, bling, and money. So it’s wildly refreshing when an RHOBH star religiously uses a product we can snag at our local Sephora. Lisa Rinna revealed that she only uses one product for her arched brows.

For her “Get Ready With Me” video for Vogue, Rinna dished on all the products she uses for her everyday skincare and makeup routine (You can watch the video HERE). While everyone is obsessing over her pricey skincare routine and pouty lip regimen, we’re loving the fact that she only uses one product for her iconic arched brows. She said, “I love Anastasia Brow Pencil, it’s all I use.”

So Anastasia Beverly Hills has been a cult-favorite brand for years, with celebrity makeup artists to Sephora customers alike. So hearing that an RHOBH member and Days of Our Lives alum loves the Brow Definer product just makes us want to get more Anastasia products as soon as possible.

Courtesy of Anastasia Beverly Hills Anastasia Beverly Hills.

Available in a dozen colors on Sephora, the Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Definer Triangular Brow Pencil is a cult-favorite product that’s perfect for a natural finish for your brows. If you want to build up or keep it simple, it can do it all. With its triangular shape, it’s easy to make your brows the best they’ve been.

Per the brand, the best way to use the pencil is to apply light pressure, trace along the brows, and brush through for a natural look.

