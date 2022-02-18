This Fun Accessory Will Make Nights By the Fire Pit Even More Magical

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

There’s not a lot that you can do outdoors all year, but sitting around the fire pit is one of them. Whether you’re snuggling up close to the fire to stay warm, or sitting in a lounge chair with a margarita in hand as the fire crackles away and a warm breeze blows, it just goes to show that any time of year is the perfect time to sit out by the fire. But there’s one simple accessory that can make your fire pit even more fun – Magical Flames fire colorant.

Magical Flames is a product that can make your fire pit experience more colorful – literally. Each pack comes with special pouches full of the “magic” that will transform the fire. To use, you just throw a pouch into the fire, then watch as different colors of flames fill your fire pit. You’ll see purple, green, blue, red, and other colors of flame flickering. Once the flames start to go back to the usual yellow and orange shades, you can add another packet (or three) to watch the rainbow flames erupt yet again.

If color changing flames sound like fun to you, but you have an indoor fireplace instead of a fire pit, then we have good news. Magical Flames color-changing fire pouches can be used in your indoor fireplace, too.

That being said, there’s just something about an outdoor fire pit that seems even more magical. And you might be surprised when you see how affordable they can be. This small-but-mighty wood-burning fire pit can fit even in small back yards or on patios, and it’s less than $50.

With your Magic Flame fire color packets and outdoor fire pit, you’ll be ready to relax outside in winter, summer, and any time in between.

