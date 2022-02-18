If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s no secret that wired headphones have been out of modern society for a while. That’s why, when an opportunity arises to snag discounted Apple AirPods, we quickly and gladly snag them. Amazon just dropped their prices on most Airpod generations that are now all under $190. This Amazon deal is great for those wanting an upgrade or who recently lost a pair. You don’t even have to worry about breaking the bank as much again. Save the most with the AirPods Pro

and 2nd generation

, with a 24% and 31% off discount respectively. Whereas, the 3rd generation

is only $10 less than the original price.

And with Prime shipping, you can receive these AirPods in two days or fewer. It’s a limited-time sale you can’t miss out on, especially if you’re someone with an active lifestyle. Apple AirPods are what gets us through the day whether it’s with your weekly podcast, on-repeat album, or a friendly call. We swear once you own a pair, it’s hard to live without them. Check out below Amazon’s Apple Airpod Deals for a game-changing listening experience.

Apple AirPods Pro — $189.99, originally $240

Image: Apple. Courtesy of Apple.

AirPods Pros

are the best all-around earbuds so far. All features are elevated in this version including its noise cancellation, water resistance, superior sound, and 4.5 hours of listening time. These AirPods also feel the most personal, literally. There are customizable sizes available for a comfortable fit, from large to small. You can save $59 with Amazon’s limited-time deal.

Apple AirPods Pro $189.99 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

Apple AirPods (3rd Generation) — $169, originally $179

Image: Apple. Courtesy of Apple.

Level up to the newly released AirPods model

. The 3rd generation is remastered with 6-hour battery life, theater-like sound, wind noise cancellation, is water-resistant, a contoured design for a cozier fit, and more. Although the discount is not huge, every dollar off counts. Get $10 off these Airpods 3rd generation.

Apple AirPods (3rd Generation) $169 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) — $109.99, originally $159

Image: Apple. Courtesy of Apple.

Even though they’re the oldest model, these 2nd generation Airpods

still work like magic. They’re easy to use with the instant one-tap setup, Siri access, and immersive sound. One charge gives you a 5 hour listening time at under $110.