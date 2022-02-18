Kate Middleton’s Rumored Shampoo Could Be Why Her Hair Always Looks So Silky Smooth — & It’s On Sale

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Trying to tame frizzy hair is easier said than done, especially if you live in a humid climate. But for those who are naturally curly, this is an ongoing battle. Frizz is great when it comes to volume, but sometimes we want a different look that’s more easily managed. More specifically, if Kate Middleton has the hair goals you’re after, then you’re in luck. We’ve heard, according to Marie Claire UK, that her favorite shampoo is from Kérastase, in particular, the Bain Oléo-Relax Shampoo that’s on sale now.

Let this be your time to test out the alleged royal secret to the duchess’ always perfectly smooth hair. Plus, it doesn’t hurt to enjoy a lavish product at a reduced price. Kérastase just gifted up to 20% off on hair care offers. For each full-size bought, you can save more with the code WND22 until February 21st. So, hurry up and grab the last remaining bottles of this sought-after Kérastase shampoo.

The Bain Oléo-Relax Shampoo delivers a nourishing hair treatment that’s sulfate-free and keratin-safe. It beautifully aligns the hair with a smooth, healthy appearance for all hair types and textures. Other benefits include tackling hair damage, breakage, and split ends.

Bain Oléo-Relax Shampoo $36

Let this Kérastase shampoo transform it into an irresistibly soft hair to touch and easy to detangle. With a 4.5 average rating, reviewers also loved how lightweight this anti-frizz shampoo feels after applying.

But don’t worry if you love your frizzy hair. This shampoo doesn’t get rid of the frizzy hair for good, just for a while. The 250 ml and 500 ml are still available to shop, at $36 and $60 respectively. However, there’s no promise that this premium shampoo won’t disappear soon with this Kérastase sale.

So in those moments you want to switch up your hairstyle, try this Kérastase shampoo. Snag the Bain Oléo-Relax Shampoo at a reduced price now.