These Best-Selling Cleaning Tablets Keep Your Washing Machine Clean & Stink-Free, But They’re Going Fast

If you have a washing machine that you’ve owned for awhile, then you’ve definitely experienced the following. You do a load of laundry, but something just smells “off.” Your clothes start to have a funky odor, and every time you walk past your machine, there it is again. Let’s not even talk about how stinky it can get when you open the washer door. Aren’t these things supposed to clean you clothes and make them smell good, not moldy and mildewy? Washing machines can start to pick up odors over time as detergent, fabric softener, minerals from your water, and other matter starts to build up in the washing barrel. One easy solution? Start using Affresh Washing Machine Cleaner Tablets

.

Courtesy of Affresh.

Affresh Washing Machine Cleaner Tablets $9.59 Buy now Sign Up

These easy-to-use tablets are the #1 selling washing machine cleaner, and are climbing Amazon’s best-sellers list. The tablets work by breaking down build up in the pump, valve, tub, drum, agitator, filter, and hose of your machine, which helps remove those “off” odors. Your clothes will once again come out of the washer clean and smelling fresh, and your machine will run more smoothly, too.

You can use these tablets with both top-loader and front-loader machines. Another thing to keep an eye out for with a front-loader is making sure you clean inside the rubber seal between the door and the machine. Water can get stuck in there and starts to smell to high heaven.

First, soak up any water you see when you pull back the seal with a towel or paper towels, then scrub it out with hot water, bleach, and powdered Tide or a few drops of Dawn blue dish soap or Powerwash

. Rinse with hot water once it’s clean.

Courtesy of Dawn.

Dawn Ultra Power Wash $15.79 Buy now Sign Up

Then, always make sure you prop the door open when it’s not in use, so any standing water can evaporate. You can even get a handy washing machine door holder

so you don’t forget.

Courtesy of Levoshua.

Front Load Washer Door Prop $12.99 Buy now Sign Up

Combined with your Affresh tablets

, your washing machine will never have been so clean.

