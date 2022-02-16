This Classic Olay Anti-Aging Night Cream Is 42% Off & Selling Fast

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

If there’s one time of year that we start to notice our dried-out skin could use a little TLC, it’s in the winter. Cold weather, wind, indoor heating – all of it sucks moisture from your skin. Sometimes, this can lead to flaky dryness and dull skin, and other times, it really makes the fine lines and wrinkles (that you know everyone eventually gets, but you still don’t want to highlight) pop. That’s where this classic moisturizer from Olay comes in. Olay Total Effects 7 in 1 Anti-Aging Night Firming Cream

is currently on sale for 42 percent off, but it’s currently on the best-sellers list, so if you want to try it you might want to act soon.

Olay’s Total Effects night cream works in seven ways. It moisturizes, it evens your skin tone, it adds brightness, smooths fine lines and wrinkles, reduces the look of your pores, reduces and fades dark spots, and firms the skin. Basically, you can replace everything in your post-face wash skin care routine with this one jar.

As with any new skincare products, you should test a small amount of this cream on a patch of skin before slathering it all over, but it is designed for all skin types. This moisturizer is a night cream, which usually means it’s a product that’s thicker than what you’d wear in the morning, and it also often means that it contains active ingredients that shouldn’t be exposed to the sun, so make sure you rinse it off in the morning and follow up with some sunscreen.

Between your anti-aging night cream and a good sunscreen, your skin will be repaired from winter damage and ready for summer fun in no time.

