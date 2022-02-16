TULA Just Dropped a Brightening Vitamin C Moisturizer that Gives Your Skin All-Day Hydration & Disappears Dark Spots

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Don’t let this winter ruin your skin. Instead, start your mornings with skin on the brighter side. If you’re looking for an all-day moisturizer, try this new cream to deal with dryness. Tula just dropped their newest brightening trick, the Bright Start moisturizer. Step Up actress Jenna Dewan is already a fan of Tula’s top-rated exfoliator, so let’s hope you’re obsessed with its latest moisturizer too. If you love clean skincare that’s safe and effective, then Tula fits your criteria. It’s a powerhouse moisturizer that’s will soothe and energize your skin at a $54 value. And the price is certainly worth it when you consider its protective benefits. According to this fave skincare brand, clinical tests showed that subjects noticed visible results after four weeks. The Bright Start cream aims to brighten while providing an antioxidant boost to the skin. In other words, one touch is the perfect combo of moisture and glow.

Bright Start

Image: Tula. Courtesy of Tula.

Bright Start skillfully revives your tired skin thanks to its brightening trifecta: Vitamin C, Mandarin Orange, and Tranexamic Acid. These key ingredients get rid of dark spots and improve the skin’s luminosity. The lightweight formula also contains a blend of fruit-based elements and hyaluronic acid. This mixture delivers an even complexion and deep hydration that lasts 12 hours.

For those in need of a daily moisturizer, this vitamin c infused cream works great for all skin types. Note it should be applied morning and night on clean skin. Don’t let your skin feel dehydrated, but rather rejuvenated and nourished.

Snag Tula’s newest moisturizer to get your fill of vitamin c for a brighter look.