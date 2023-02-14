Skinstore’s Anniversary Sale Is Back With Major Savings on Sunday Riley, Peter Thomas Roth & More

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Maybe beauty deals aren’t the first thing that comes to mind for Presidents’ Day sales, but it is now. And they’re the best discounts we’ve seen this year. Skinstore is offering up to 30% off its curated collection of best-selling brands. Whether it’s a beauty device or treatment, there are so many discounted goodies to snag for yourself now. Simply, use the promo code CELEBRATE at checkout. The SkinStore Presidents’ Day sale is definitely worth the hype, especially if you are skincare obsessed.

This unbeatable sale features all your cult favorites like Sunday Riley, First Aid Beauty, Peter Thomas Roth, NuFace, and more. If you shop this sale, you never have to run out of a glow-worthy product or restorative cream any time soon. Get all the skincare essentials you need at a reduced price this Presidents’ Day. We picked our favorite cart items below to get you started during SkinStore’s sale.

REN Clean Skincare Overnight Glow Dark Spot Sleeping Cream

Image: REN Clean Skincare.

Keep your skin feeling refreshed and glowing with this dark spot-reducing formula from REN Skincare. The soothing overnight cream hydrates, brightens, and clears the skin. You can save $11 on this clean skincare gift.

REN Overnight Glow Dark Spot Sleeping Cream $55 Buy now

First Aid Beauty Ingrown Hair Pads

Image: First Aid Beauty.

TikTok is already a huge fan of First Aid Beauty, so there’s only time until you fall in love too. And why not start with one of their signature products, the Ingrown Hair Pads? These single-use pads remove harsh razor burn and painful ingrown hairs while also preventing new ones from forming. They’re only $15 right now on SkinStore, so don’t miss out!

First Aid Beauty Ingrown Hair Pads $20 Buy now

Sunday Riley

Image: Sunday Riley. Courtesy of Sunday Riley.

Step up your morning routine with Sunday Riley’s C.E.O. Afterglow which gives you the ultimate glow throughout the day. This Vitamin C Cream brightens, plumps, and evens skin tone while providing long-lasting hydration. You can save $16 on this best-seller during SkinStore’s President’s Day sale.

Sunday Riley C.E.O. Afterglow Brightening Vitamin C Cream $65 Buy now

Perricone MD Cold Plasma Plus Neck and Chest 30ml

Image: Perricone MD. Courtesy of Perricone MD.

This lush Perricone MD cream is a lifesaver for damaged, fragile skin. This moisture-rich formula protects, smooths, firms, and evens the skin along the neck and chest. This lightweight product is 30% off once added to your cart.

Perricone MD Cold Plasma Plus Neck and Chest $89 Buy now

Peter Thomas Roth Instant FirmX Eye

Image: Peter Thomas Roth.

Peter Thomas Roth’s Instant FirmX Eye is packed with powerful ingredients to rejuvenate your entire eye area. It visibly tightens, firms, and smooths to reduce the look of crow feet’s, fine lines, and deep wrinkles. reduces fine lines, wrinkles, dullness, and uneven skin tone. Save nearly $8 on this TikTok-viral eye treatment for a limited time.

Peter Thomas Roth Instant FirmX Eye $38 Buy now

