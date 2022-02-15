Katie Holmes’ Go-To Everyday Sneakers Are on Sale at Madewell for Just $60

Who would’ve ever thought New Balance would be, well, cool? They may have been described for years (decades?) as the quintessential “dad shoe,” but now the once-shunned shoe brand is having a moment thanks to celebs, like Katie Holmes and Jennifer Aniston, who’ve been spotted several times running errands and boarding planes with New Balances strapped to her feet. And now you can get your own pair for a steal at Madewell.

Since their debut in the early ’80s, New Balance sneakers have undergone quite the makeover. Gone are the days of the basic, washed out colors; now, the brand’s embracing bright, bold hues. At least, that’s exactly what we’ve found on Madewell’s website, where they’re selling the sneakers for less than $100. Plus, you can score an extra 20 percent off New Balances already on sale, making them as low as $60. Just use the code DOUBLEUP.

Here are our favorites…

For colorful New Balance kicks, look no further than the brand’s 997H sneakers boasting blue and peach hues.

New Balance’s 996 sneakers give us classic Balance — but with a tasteful pop of neon color.

Because who could resist adding another pair of black sneakers to their growing collection?

“No longer painted as the go-to dad shoe, we can only see this brand with a huge cult following continuing to garner acclaim from across the footwear community,” Sally Scott, CEO of global sneaker resale site Klekt, tells GQ. According to Scott, Klekt saw a spike in sales of New Balance’s sneakers by more than 100 percent since January 2021. “We are avidly following and are huge supporters of seeing this iconic brand’s well-deserved rapid growth within the market.”

