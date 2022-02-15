Snag These Internet-Famous $5 Vegan Mascaras at a Discount During Ulta’s National Lash Day Sale

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Ulta is celebrating National Lash Day, which means you can dress up your lashes to your delight. From mascara to fake lashes, you can get 30% off all lash-related products at Ulta until February 19th. So, it’s time to give your lashes the glam they deserve. If you’re in the market to try something new, Essence mascaras get the job done — curl, volume, lengthen, and everything else. You won’t even need falsies again after these stellar mascaras. Essence products still offer you the fullest lashes yet whether it’s a dramatic or natural look. They may be underrated compared to the larger known mascaras, but these vegan products do the trick at a low price. And better yet, TikTok users already approve of it. Even without the sale, these $5 mascaras are a major steal. So, you don’t even have to think twice about the price once you add the discount. Basically, you can buy three of these mascaras without paying more than $6. But let’s be honest, you just have to try it yourself. We picked our favorite Essence mascaras that have every lash preference covered, including volumizers and waterproof ones.

Check out these discounted Essence mascaras at Ulta’s Lash Day Sale.

Essence Lash Princess False Lash Effect Mascara

This Essence mascara makes you forget all about falsies or your lash extension appointments. Whether it’s a wispy or fluffy effect, this mascara gives you that exact look with a few swipes.

Essence Lash Princess False Lash Effect Waterproof Mascara

Think of this waterproof mascara as your go-to cry-proof one. Don’t worry, this mascara can still achieve the same lash effects as the other Essence products.

Essence Lash Princess Volume Mascara

Get the ultimate royal treatment with this voluminous mascara. It beautifully thickens and lengthens eyelashes at only $5.