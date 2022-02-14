This Is America’s Favorite Skincare Brand & These Are the Products You Need to Add to Your Beauty Arsenal

America’s favorite skincare brand has officially been named.

After analyzing Google search data for nearly 200 of the world’s most popular skincare brands, as well as analyzing their own data from the last 12 months, Dermstore has identified the most popular skincare brand in the U.S. — and it’s none other than premium skincare brand SkinCeuticals. And for those who have yet to shop or try the celeb-favorite brand, we have just the products you need to add to your beauty arsenal.

Related story This TikTok-Viral Skincare Brand Is Known For Its High-Quality Products — Here are 5 That Are Under $22

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Ranking No. 1 as the most-searched skincare brand, SkinCeuticals amassed more than 500,000 searches on Google and Dermstore combined, far surpassing EltaMD, which amassed nearly 380,000 searches. Coming in third is CeraVe, followed by SkinMedica and Paula’s Choice. Rounding out the list? bareMinerals, Tarth and Dermalogica.

Most searched-for skincare brands in the U.S., according to Dermstore:

SkinCeuticals EltaMD CeraVe SkinMedica Paula’s Choice Obagi Medical Supergoop Lancer bareMinerals Tarte Dermalogica

The Dermstore study also identified the most popular skincare brands per state, with SkinCeuticals claiming the No. 1 in states such as Arizona, California, Colorado and more.

And why wouldn’t they love SkinCeuticals? The premium skincare brand has it all — from anti-aging cream to hydrating serums. Ahead are just a few of our favorite SkinCeuticals products.

Triple Lipid Restore 2:4:2

Great for nourishing dry skin, SkinCeuticals’ Triple Lipid Restore is a patented anti-aging cream that works hard to correct signs of aging.

“I think Triple Lipid Restore 2:4:2 is the best corrective cream on the market,” says Dr. Michael E. Kelly, a plastic surgeon based out of Miami. “I recommend it to all of my patients after surgery to help with the natural dryness that occurs post-op.”

Triple Lipid Restore 2:4:2 $130 Buy now Sign Up

Hydrating B5 Gel

For more radiant, youthful skin, turn to SkinCeuticals’ Hydrating B5 Gel. The oil-free moisturizer combines vitamin B5 with hyaluronic acid, leaving you with more hydrated skin.

Hydrating B5 Gel $83 Buy now Sign Up

C E Ferulic with 15% L-Ascorbic Acid

By wearing this serum during the day, you’re not only protecting your skin from the harsh environment, but you’re also helping to eliminate fine lines and wrinkles while also brightening your skin’s complexion. We’d call that a win-win-win.

C E Ferulic with 15% L-Ascorbic Acid $166 Buy now Sign Up

To view the full study and shop more SkinCeuticals products, visit Dermstore’s website.

Before you go, check out our slideshow below: