Currently going viral on Tiktok? A nail stamper that gives you perfect French tips every single time. And not only did we find the tool on Amazon for a steal (it’s currently on sale!), but we — along with many, many others — simply can’t stop watching A Tale of Nails’ oddly satisfying TikTok video, which has racked up 1.5 million likes (and amassed millions more views!).

“Finally got a nail stamp for French nails,” the video starts. “I want to know how messy it gets underneath.” And lo and behold, not a single drop of polish spotted.

Available on Amazon for less than $10, the nail stamper boasts a silicone stamper head that allows the user to press each nail at an angle to create the easiest — and mess-free — French manicure, making it a must-have manicure tool.

What’s so great about this simple tool is it features a clear head, so you can easily see what you’re doing, allowing you to ensure you place the stamp exactly where you want it. Plus, this nail stamper set sold on Amazon not only includes two stamps, two scrapers and four replaceable stamper heads, but the set also allows you to quickly and easily apply nail art.

To do so, simply apply nail gel or polish onto your nails, followed by anti-flow glue on the edges of your nails. Then, press the stamping gel onto the nail template of your choice, pick up the images with the stamper, and press onto your nails. It’s that easy.

“This is for anyone who do French manicure it easy and fast,” writes one Amazon reviewer who gave the product five stars. “I did my with the gel nail polish and cure it. Awesome product.”

